(CBS Local)– Jaren Lewison is not your average college student. The psychology major at USC is one of the stars of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever,” which was created by Mindy Kaling. Lewison plays Ben Gross in the series and season two of the show recently dropped on Netflix.

CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith chatted with Lewison to discuss his life as a Trojan at USC, balancing college and acting and what it is like to work with Kaling.

“This time I actually get to hear people reacting in person,” said Lewison. “Last year, our show came out at the end of April during the height of the pandemic. This time if I go out to eat, oftentimes I will get to interact with some fans, which is super special and really exciting.”

“It’s a great show and the writing is excellent,” said Lewison. “When you have such a diverse cast, there is something for everyone. It’s been incredible to hear how much this show means to everyone for so many different reasons. Mindy Kaling has always been a really big role model for me. I was a big fan of The Office growing up and actually meeting her turned out even better than I could have imagined.”

Lewison went on to say that Kaling is an incredible leader and a brilliant writer. The actor is very thankful for her and also the folks at USC who are understanding of his hectic schedule with classes and acting.

“I’m still learning and still going to school and still figuring out what it means to live in this adult world, just like I think most college kids are,” said Lewison. “I love the people at USC. Whether I’m going to class and being taught by some incredible faculty or I’m meeting peers that are really driven and doing incredible things, it’s a school with a lot of school spirit. There are really passionate and driven individuals who are not only super intelligent, but are also really kind. I toured USC and knew I wanted to go there. The second I stepped on campus I said this is my school. I wanted to be a Trojan and that magic I felt on campus has not left me. I bleed cardinal and gold now and that will probably be with me the rest of my life.”

“Never Have I Ever” is streaming now on Netflix.