VENTURA (CBSLA) — A suspicious fire has caused major damage to Mound Elementary School in Ventura.
Firefighters called out to the school, 455 S. Hill Rd., at about 2:40 a.m. Thursday found a classroom in the back of the school engulfed in flames. There was an immediate effort protect neighboring classrooms, while fighting the flames, Ventura fire officials said.
The flames were kept to the classroom of origin, but two others suffered heavy smoke damage, authorities said. Firefighters fully extinguished the fire 40 minutes after the initial 911 call, according to the Ventura Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and may be suspicious in nature.
No injuries were reported, and a damage estimate was not released.