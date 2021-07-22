SAN MARINO (CBSLA) — Corpse flowers Stinkie and Green Boy are blooming at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.
Green Boy was in full bloom on Tuesday and is now closing up, but Stinkie was “just beginning its magnificent bloom,” museum officials announced Wednesday. The flowers, which emit an odor comparable to rotting flesh to attract pollinators, bloom for just up to 36 hours.
This putrid pair are the latest corpse flowers to bloom at the Huntington Beach just this month. Stankosaurus Rex bloomed on July 5, but visitors interested in seeing the stinky sight can probably come back next summer — the Huntington Library has 43 seedlings and can have a flower bloom as often as once a year. Mature corpse flowers can bloom every four to six years, according to Botanic Specialist Brandon Tam.
A live stream of the corpse flowers is available at the Huntington’s website or on YouTube. Limited in-person viewing is available in the library’s Conservatory from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Tuesday, and masks are required.