TEMESCAL VALLEY (CBSLA) — Two men face charges of grand theft after allegedly stealing $1,300 in shampoo and other hair products from a CVS Pharmacy in Temescal Valley.
Jose Pajareto, 43, of Corona; and 32-year-old Dennis Rogge of Wisconsin were arrested last Thursday after a large amount of shampoo and hair products were reported stolen from the pharmacy, in the 11000 block of De Palma Road.
The two men were arrested at their home in the 900 block of Fullerton Avenue in Corona, where deputies found the stolen hair products and a large amount of clothes with tags still attached, authorities said. Investigators determined the clothes had been stolen from a nearby Kohl's store.
All the stolen items have been returned to their respective stores.
Rogge has since been released, but jail information or a booking photo were not available for Pajareto.
Anyone with more information about this investigation can contact Riverside County sheriff’s deputies Mendoza or Fink at (951) 245-3300 or the sheriff’s Dispatch Center at (951) 776-1099.