VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — A council meeting in Victorville took an aggressive turn Tuesday night when Council Member Blanca Gomez was arrested.
According to the city, a masked man in the audience — later identified as Daniel Robert Rodriguez — began recording the meeting and caused a disturbance that "prevented the council from conducting its business meeting."
Mayor Debra Jones then asked sheriff’s deputies to remove Rodriguez from the council chambers, but Gomez objected and attempted to intervene.
"Council Member Gomez left the dais and interfered with the deputies' efforts to escort Rodriguez from City Hall," the city said in a statement. "Within minutes, the deputies were forced to restrain and arrest both Council Member Gomez and Rodriguez as an altercation occurred led by Gomez."
Gomez was subsequently charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer and Rodriguez was charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer and obstructing the business of a public agency, the city said.
Gomez was charged and released. Rodriguez remained in custody Wednesday at the High Desert Detention Center for allegedly violating the terms of his post release community supervision following a previous incarceration.
"The actions of Mr. Rodriguez and Council Member Gomez prevented us from conducting our council meeting last night," the city said. "What's worse is that Council Member Gomez lost self-control displaying erratic and volatile behavior that caused us all to fear for the safety of our Council Members, staff and community members in attendance."
CBS Los Angeles has reached out to Gomez for comment, but did not immediately hear back.