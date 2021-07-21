LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was shot and wounded near Exposition Park early Wednesday morning in South Los Angeles.
The shooting was reported at 4:38 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 37th Drive.
Los Angeles police arrived on scene to find a woman who had been struck by gunfire. Her condition was not confirmed.
Officers learned the shooter possibly escaped in a black, mid-2000s model Toyota Prius which may have sustained front-end damage in a collision.
There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang-related.