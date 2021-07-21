LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People looking to use rideshare services such as Lyft and Uber might be in for some difficulty Wednesday as many drivers planned to hold a one-day strike.
Rideshare Drivers United held a one-day strike for better pay and status under the law near LAX that was scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
Rideshare Drivers United organized the strikes in a number of cities across the country, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Austin, Boston, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Denver, and Baltimore.
The group says rideshare companies have:
- Reduced mileage rates, lowered commissions, taken away flexibility and transparency;
- Continue to exploit workers by manipulating algorithms;
- Broken promises of Prop 22.
Prop 22, passed by California voters in November 2020, allows ride-hailing companies to avoid classifying drivers as employees.
Rideshare Drivers United is also calling for the passage of the PRO Act, short for Protecting the Right to Organize, which would expand protections for workers seeking to unionize. It passed the House of Representatives and has the support of President Biden.
