UPLAND (CBSLA) – A suspect wanted for a burglary out of Los Angeles lead authorities on a dangerous, high-speed chase through the Inland Empire Wednesday morning and remained at large after abandoning the car in a La Verne neighborhood.
According to Los Angeles police, the situation began at around 7:40 a.m. when officers responded to a burglary call in the 600 block of Sierra Bonita in the Fairfax area.
At some point, a high-speed pursuit involving a BMW sedan got underway. It wound its way onto the eastbound 10 Freeway and then the northbound 15 Freeway. The suspect sped through the cities of Upland, Rialto and Rancho Cucamonga at speeds hitting 160 miles per hour.
The suspect then circled back, going south on the 15 Freeway and back onto the 10 Freeway. The suspect then traversed surface streets in the San Bernardino County city of Ontario.
At around 10:30 a.m., the suspect appeared to abandon the car in a residential neighborhood in the 2300 block of 6th Street in La Verne. Police were on scene and searching the area. The suspect remained at large.
The exact crimes the suspect is wanted for and the circumstances that lead up to the chase were not immediately confirmed. It’s unclear if the BMW was stolen.