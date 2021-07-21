PASADENA (CBSLA) — Starting Thursday, the city of Pasadena will require everyone to wear a mask at indoor public settings and businesses, regardless of vaccination status.

The city said the updated health order was issued in response to increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in both Pasadena and Los Angeles County as a whole.

“Since June 15, 2021, when most restrictions from the state were lifted, the average daily incident case rate of COVID-19 in the City of Pasadena has increased by 586% to reach the ‘substantial transmission’ level of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indicators for levels of community transmission,” the city said in a release. “The testing positivity rate in Pasadena has also risen to the ‘substantial transmission’ level.”

The move comes less than a week after the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a similar order for those under the purview of the department. Both Long Beach and Pasadena have their own health departments.

The city also said the increased spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant was another reason for re-implementing the universal mask mandate. Health officials also continued to call on those able to get vaccinated.

“Everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, health officer and director of the Pasadena Public Health Department, said. “Currently authorized vaccines have proven effective at preventing severe outcomes from the virus causing COVID-19, including the Delta variant.”

The new health order requires face coverings at indoor public places including offices; retail and grocery stores; restaurants, bars, pubs and breweries when not eating or drinking; theaters; gyms and fitness centers; and state and local government offices. However, masks are not required at private indoor gatherings.

The full text of the updated health order can be found on the city os Pasadena’s website.

Also on Thursday, Los Angeles County reported 2,551 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,273,390 cases and 24,594.