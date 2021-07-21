LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police in Lincoln Heights late Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred at about 10:38 p.m. in 300 block of Avenue 26, just east of the 5 Freeway and 110 Freeway interchange.
Officers responded to a report of a man with a knife, police said. When they arrived on scene, the suspect tried to run into a nearby building.
At some point during the confrontation, officers shot the suspect. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in undisclosed condition. His name was not released.
No officers were hurt.
The exact circumstances that lead up to the shooting were not confirmed. It’s unclear if a knife was recovered at the scene.