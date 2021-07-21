MALIBU (CBSLA) — The city of Malibu announced Wednesday a program that will remove fire hazard trees at no cost to help residents prepare for wildfires.
"Brush clearance and removing hazard trees are important ways to create defensible space to make your home more fire-resistant, help firefighters stay safe while defending your home, and protect the whole community from wildfires," said Mayor Paul Grisanti.
“Here in Malibu, the next big wildfire is just around the corner, not just in peak wildfire season. So it’s up to us all as individuals and as a community to do everything possible to be ready.”
Residents can sign up to have dead and dying trees removed for free later this summer. A licensed arborist will work with Public Safety staff and homeowners to identify and assess trees that pose a fire hazard, map them out, and schedule them for removal.
The city will hold community chipper and green waste days in September to provide residents an opportunity to dispose of large amounts of vegetation that poses a fire hazard.
Both services are being funded by a $324,000 Wildfire Resiliency grant the city recently received from the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.
Both services are being funded by a $324,000 Wildfire Resiliency grant the city recently received from the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.

Sign-ups, schedules and all other information about both services will be posted at www.MalibuCity.org/FireSafety.
