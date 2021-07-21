LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday released video of a fatal hit-and-run in South Los Angeles in hopes of identifying the driver.
READ MORE: Newsom Signs Assembly Bill Targeting Organized Retail Theft Rings
The collision happened Sunday at about 8:25 a.m. at the intersection of Figueroa and 89th streets when the driver of a 2021 dark gray Kia K5 was racing at least two other vehicles. The vehicles were headed southbound on Figueroa when the driver of the Kia struck a 59-year-old man walking in an unmarked crosswalk.READ MORE: Pasadena Indoor Mask Order Goes Into Effect Thursday
The drivers all fled the scene without identifying themselves or rendering aid to the victim. The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Harbor–UCLA Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information was asked to call LAPD South Traffic Division Det. Keith Gonzales or Officer Carol Mitchell at 323-421-2500.MORE NEWS: Malibu To Offer Free Tree Removal To Help Residents Prepare For Wildfires
LAPD said a reward of up to $25,000 was available to community members who provide information that leads to the identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise of the parties involved.