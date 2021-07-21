PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.
45 left to find the winner.
📺 @FS1 | @FOXDeportes
📻 @ESPNLosAngeles 1110 AM
📻 @980lameramera#PORvLAFC 1-1 pic.twitter.com/APZwVzk6zD
— LAFC (@LAFC) July 22, 2021
Diego Valeri opened the scoring for the Timbers in the second minute with his 100th goal with Portland Portland (6-6-1) and second of the season.
LAFC (6-5-3) tied in the 16th minute on Carlos Vela’s goal, his fifth of the season.
Mora, who came off the bench in the 74th minute, scored for amid a scramble by both teams in the final moments.
The loss snapped a LAFC’s three-game winning streak.
The Timbers were without defender Claudio Bravo midfielder Eryk Williamson. Bravo, is with Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics, and Williamson with the U.S. in the Gold Cup.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)