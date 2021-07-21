LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Conservative Los Angeles talk show host Larry Elder secured a major court victory Wednesday when a judge ordered that his name be included on the gubernatorial recall ballot.
"This isn't just a victory for me, but a victory for the state of California," Elder said on Twitter after the ruling. "And not just those who favor the recall and support me, but all voters, including many who will come to know me. I am thankful for a fair judge."
Elder was initially left off the list of recall candidates after the California Secretary of State's Office said he failed to meet a requirement to release his tax returns for the past five years, as is required for gubernatorial elections.
However, the judge ruled that the tax return rule does not apply to a recall election. The judge also said that even if it did apply, Elder had “substantially complied” with it.
The recall election is set for Sept. 14, and there are more than 40 candidates on the ballot hoping to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom.
