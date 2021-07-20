IRVINE (CBSLA) — Taco Bell fans may have to think outside the bun — and the burrito.
“I heard something about that,” said customer Luis Castelan. “I don’t know if maybe it’s all of the restaurants…but I definitely heard a couple of restaurants here and there have had a shortage of food and everything.”
In a statement, Taco Bell said, “Due to national transportation delays happening throughout most of the industry, we may temporarily be out of some items. Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans’ current Taco Bell cravings again soon.”
One woman tweeted, “For anyone craving Taco Bell tonight, I’ll save you the drive, they don’t have chicken or beef, national shortage
or something. I just ate black beans in a hard shell. Was not worth it.”
Another diner said there was a district-wide shortage of hot sauce.
However, cravings were satisfied in Orange County on Tuesday. Out of the people CBSLA’s Michele Gile talked to at three different Taco Bell locations, no one had issues ordering what they wanted.
“I had the Crunchy Taco combo and bean burritos,” said customer Alberto Iglesias. “No issues there.”