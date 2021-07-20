THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Ventura County sheriff’s investigators say they continue to find card skimmers at Bank of America ATMs in Thousand Oaks.
ATM skimmers – which capture card data – have been found at more than half a dozen Bank of America branches in Thousand Oaks, some of them multiple times, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Investigators say they found six of the devices in April alone in walk-up and drive-thru ATMs at 954 S. Westlake Blvd. and 1440 N. Moorpark Road.
More of the devices have been found in June and July at the same branches, in addition to another branch at 2345 Borchard Road.
The county's Financial Crimes Unit has determined that the skimming devices are targeting California EDD debit cards, which are not equipped with EMV chips that encrypt the card data and are more vulnerable to data theft.
People who need to use their EDD debit cards should watch out for the ATM skimmer devices, which fit snugly and inside an ATM’s card acceptance slot and are usually accompanied by a nearby pinhole camera to capture the user’s PIN number. Instead, investigators say people should enter the bank to take out cash or consider using a different form of payment.