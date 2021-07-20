CALABASAS (CBSLA) — MUSE Global School in Calabasas will open with in-person instruction this fall for Early Childhood Education through fifth-grade students, school officials announced Tuesday.
"Welcoming students back on campus this fall is exciting to both students and faculty. The magic of a MUSE education is unparalleled when you mix our highly trained teachers with students' enthusiasm and passions," said Suzanne McClure, MUSE Global School director.
The school was founded in 2006 by Suzy Cameron, her husband, “Titanic” filmmaker James Cameron, and her sister, Rebecca Amis.
The 22-acre campus has been described as the first vegan K-12 school in the country.
Last year, the school operated virtually for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
MUSE Global School is accepting enrollment applications for fall 2021 at www.museglobalschoolca.com.
