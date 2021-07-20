LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Megan Fox missed her own movie premiere in downtown Los Angeles Monday night, citing the regional spike in coronavirus cases.
A representative for the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass” told Variety that Fox would not be attending “due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases.”READ MORE: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Launches To Space With Blue Origin Crew
The premiere took place at Regal LA Live. The film also stars Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch. Hirsch attended, but Willis did not.
Monday marked the eleventh straight day with over 1,000 coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, brought on by the highly contagious Delta variant. 1,233 people testing positive Monday, marking a 700% increase in cases since June 15, the date that California officially dropped a majority of its pandemic restrictions.READ MORE: West Hollywood City Council Approves Protections For Hotel Workers
528 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in L.A. County, up from 372 a week ago.
The test positivity rate has also increased ten-fold, jumping from 0.4% on June 15 to 4.1% Monday.MORE NEWS: Pasadena To Require Face Masks Indoors, Vaccines For Employees After Full FDA Approval
Last week, L.A. County announced that masks would again be mandated in indoor public spaces.