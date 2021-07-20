LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new multi-million dollar grant will go toward providing sound insulation for residents impacted by noise from Los Angeles International Airport.
The L.A. County Development Authority announced on Tuesday that it was awarded a $9.9 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Residents in more than 200 homes in the areas of Athens, Del Aire, and Lennox, are expected to receive assistance getting items like sound-rated windows, doors and AC systems.
The average cost of installation at each residence in response to noise pollution concerns is approximately $40,000.
