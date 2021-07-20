LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday released video of an attempted daytime robbery in the Melrose area in hopes of catching the suspected driver.
READ MORE: FAA Awards $9.9M Grant To Provide Sound Insulation For Homes Near LAX
According to LAPD, two suspects exited from an idling Dodge Avenger near Melrose Avenue and Vista Street at about 7:10 p.m. Monday. The video then shows the suspects confronting the victim with a handgun in hand.
The victim and the suspects seemed to exchange words before the victim produced a handgun, LAPD said in an apparent attempt to defend himself and the others in his group from the would-be robbery suspects, and shot at the suspects. Both the victims and the suspects fled the scene.READ MORE: 2 Men Caught On Camera In Brazen Daylight Theft From Granada Hills TJ Maxx
A short time later, 22-year-old Nicholas Brown and 28-year-old Markeil Hayes were taken into custody and were found to have sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Brown and Hayes, who were both on parole, were booked on suspicion of attempted robbery.
The driver of the vehicle, described as a Black man, was still at large Tuesday evening.MORE NEWS: One-Fifth Of Officers Slow To Turn On Body Cameras In Use-Of-Force Incidents
Anyone with information was asked to call Wilshire Robbery Detective J. Maloney at 213-922-8216.