LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A third Los Angeles City Council member is being targeted for a recall.
Kevin de Leon was served a recall notice on Tuesday, citing his handling of the city's homelessness crisis.
The issue some constituents are raising has to do with the building of tiny homes in several areas to help make temporary housing for the unhoused, according to a spokesperson for de Leon’s office.
Crews broke ground on June 29 on a 224-bed tiny home village in Highland Park called the “Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village,” which is expected to be the largest in California. The project is expected to be completed within three months.
“I’m proud to stand with so many leaders and members of the Highland Park community to break ground on this important project that will provide a safe refuge to our most vulnerable community members now experiencing homelessness,” De Leon said at the groundbreaking.
Petitions for the recall of Councilwoman Nithya Raman and Councilman Mike Bonin were approved on July 9 and 13, respectively.
Petitioners have also cited the council members’ response to the city’s homelessness crisis.
For the recall effort to get on the ballot, campaigns have 120 days to get verified signatures from 15% of the districts’ registered voters.
The petition’s deadline is at least 27,405 signatures by Nov. 4 for Raman and at least 27,387 Nov. 10 for Bonin’s recall.
If the petition to recall de Leon is approved, it would need about 21,000 signatures within 120 days.
