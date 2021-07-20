LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Bret Michaels concert at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles has been canceled after a member of his touring outfit was exposed to the coronavirus.
The California Mid-State Fair announced that the Wednesday show was canceled, but with the possibility it may be rescheduled in the future.
“Of course we are terribly saddened by the news, but the health and safety of the Bret Michaels’ band, our staff and crew, and concert ticket holders is the most important thing,” Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said in a statement Monday. “We are hopeful that we will be able to reschedule Bret in 2022. We are still very excited to open the gates this Wednesday and are looking forward to a fabulous 2021 Fair.”
The Foo Fighters were also forced to cancel their show at The Forum this past Saturday after a member of their organization tested positive for the coronavirus. The concert was rescheduled for Aug. 26.
Michaels is best known as the frontman for the band Poison.