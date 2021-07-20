LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested on Tuesday for falsifying a police report and perjury.
13-year LAPD veteran Officer Alejandro Castillo was assigned to LAPD West Traffic Division but has since been relieved of his police powers.
His arrest comes after an internal affairs investigation into Castillo after reviewing his DUI arrests from October 2019, which investigators say showed inconsistencies between the body-worn camera footage and the written report. No further details were immediately available about the incident.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore siad the following in a statement:
“The allegations of an officer falsifying a police report are extremely troubling and there must be accountability. This Department is fully cooperating with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in this matter.”
The DUI charge ended up not being filed against the suspect as a result of the internal affairs investigation.
Castillo was booked in Metropolitan Detention Center and released on bond.
It’s unclear how much time Castillo could spent behind bars if convicted as charged.