SAN MARINO (CBSLA) — Get ready to hold your noses again – not one, but two corpse flowers are getting ready to give off their dreadful stench this week, just a couple of weeks after one bloomed at the Huntington Library in San Marino.
Green Boy and Stinkie are expected to bloom late this week, as their growth has already begun to slow down, according to officials from the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens.READ MORE: John Earnest Pleads Guilty To Murder In 2019 Chabad Of Poway Shooting, Will Serve Life In Prison Without Possibility Of Parole
Corpse flowers require as much as 10 years to bloom, and when that happens, it gives off a stench redolent of rotting flesh, which is apparently perfect for attracting nighttime pollinators like flesh flies, carrion beetles, and sweat bees.READ MORE: Bret Michaels’ Paso Robles Concert Canceled Over COVID Exposure
The pungent pair’s bloom follows just a few weeks after Stankosaurus Rex gave the world a whiff of its putrid pulchritude. The library’s corpse flower #12 bloomed on the evening of July 5, peaking at about 4 a.m. the next morning. Because even though it takes years for the corpse flower to bloom, the stinky sight last for just a few hours.
The two corpse flowers are available for in-person viewing at limited capacity and masks starting Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the library’s Conservatory. Reservations are not required on weekdays.MORE NEWS: Gunman At Large In Man’s Lakewood Shooting Death
However, for corpse flower fans who just want to watch the magic happen – and not smell it – The Huntington has a livestream available online on their website and YouTube.