CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:405 Freeway, Fatal Crash, Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A person died Tuesday night following a crash on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach.

The crash was first reported at about 8:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway at Lakewood Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol.

READ MORE: ‘Unprecedented’ Haze From California, West Coast Wildfires Prompt Air Quality Concerns In New York

According to initial reports from the scene, a vehicle slammed into the center divider, overturned and caught fire. After the vehicle came to a stop, a person got out and attempted to run across all lanes of the freeway. That person was then struck by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP has issued a Sigalert for the area for an unknown duration.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein Being Extradited To LA To Face Sexual Assault Charges