LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A person died Tuesday night following a crash on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach.
The crash was first reported at about 8:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway at Lakewood Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol.
According to initial reports from the scene, a vehicle slammed into the center divider, overturned and caught fire. After the vehicle came to a stop, a person got out and attempted to run across all lanes of the freeway. That person was then struck by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP has issued a Sigalert for the area for an unknown duration.
SIGALERT UPDATE IN LONG BEACH: S/B I-405 JSO LAKEWOOD BLVD., HOV,#1 LANE, S/B LAKEWOOD BLVD ONR TO S/B I-405 AND LAKEWOOD BL. OFFRAMPS FROM S/B I-405 WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A FATAL COLLISION
— CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) July 21, 2021