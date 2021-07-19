LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a brush fire which broke out in Lancaster early Monday morning.
The fire broke out on federal land in the Marsh area near Sierra Highway and West Avenue C sometime before 1 a.m.READ MORE: LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva Says Deputies Won’t Enforce Mask Mandate
According to the L.A. County Fire Department, the fire had burned about 2 acres.READ MORE: Lightning-Sparked Tamarack Fire In NorCal Explodes To Over 23K Acres
No structures were threatened and there was no word of any injuries.MORE NEWS: Experts Say Newsom Has Advantage Against 41 Registered Candidates In September Recall Election
The fire may have been sparked by a lightning strike, according to California Highway Patrol’s incident information page, but that was not confirmed. A storm cell briefly moved through the area.