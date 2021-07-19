BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) – The cohost of a popular podcast called “She Rates Dogs,” 26-year-old Matthew George, was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing an unmarked crosswalk at Beverly Boulevard and Croft Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police said the incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. when the driver of a white BMW struck George and continued eastbound, failing to stop and render aid.

Friends and family are remembering the 26-year-old who they called loving and kind.

“Growing up, the kid just loved being around people,” Jeremy Luangphithack, George’s former soccer coach, said. “He always had a joke about something. He knew how to make everybody feel welcome.”

Security video showed the aftermath of the hit-and-run, as firefighters responded to the scene.

“The person, you know, who did the hit-and-run, they’re hiding from something and at the end of the day, they took away…their actions took away from so many people that he influenced, that he was there, their friend, their family, Luangphithack said.

George’s father said that his family is devastated. The young podcasters leaves behind his parents and two younger sisters. They said that George was passionate about advocating for marginalized communities.

“He has one of the biggest hearts,” Luangphithack said, “and, you konw, as much as he would joke around, hangout, he was very driven academically as well. Like, he was very smart.”

George’s podcast cohost, Michaela Okland, told CBSLA that he was loving, he was vibrant and that he loved to make people laugh.

Officials at the Los Angeles Police Department said they are in the process of getting security video that may have captured the incident, and are urging anyone who might have information regarding the incident to call LAPD.