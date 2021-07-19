LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles-based music executive for Live Nation has been identified as one of the victims in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people, authorities said.
Theresa Velasquez, 36, was killed in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.
Velasquez was visiting her parents who lived in the condo and had flown into Miami hours before the collapse. Both of her parents also died in the collapse.
She was the 95th fatality identified in the collapse, police said.
“Theresa was an impassioned leader at Live Nation, who elevated every project she was part of, at the same time breaking down barriers for women, and the LGBTQIA+ community,” the entertainment company said in a statement. “We will always remember and honor the impact she made and will miss her dearly.”
Her parents, Julio and Angela Velasquez, were recovered and identified previously.
