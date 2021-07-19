LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Chicago man pleaded guilty on Monday to federal sex trafficking that led to Los Angeles.
45-year-old Jerome Terry Jr. admitted to luring young women to L.A. and elsewhere, saying that they would be able to promote their modeling careers but instead making them victims of sex trafficking. The alleged incidents happened around 2014.
Terry was operating under the purported modeling management company CanadianGirlzRock Inc. to lure the women. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Terry has been in federal custody since his extradition from Canada in 2019.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles federal court.
If convicted as charged, he faces between seven and 15 years in prison.
