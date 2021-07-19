LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Hollywood Tower Apartments, a 52-unit complex on the National Register of Historic Places in Los Angeles, was listed for sale Monday.
The vintage 1929 property, which once housed such stars as Humphrey Bogart and Marilyn Monroe, has been owned by the MWest Holdings real estate and investment firm since 2015.READ MORE: Chicago Man, Jerome Terry Jr., Pleads Guilty In LA Sex Trafficking Scheme
The listing price was not listed publicly.
According to the seller, other former residents include fellow Hollywood screen stars William Powell and Errol Flynn.READ MORE: Death Investigation Opened After Colton 8-Year-Old Urijah Roque Dies From Firework Injury
In announcing the sale, MWest officials said they’ve “preserved the building’s old Hollywood ambiance while completing tasteful upgrades to the amenity spaces and unit interiors by merging vintage details with fine contemporary finishes.”
Under its ownership, the company has renovated the tower’s three rooftop decks, room upgrades and the building’s large neon sign that has become a Hollywood landmark.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Extinguish 'Greater-Alarm' Blaze In Vacant Downtown Church
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)