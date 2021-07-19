CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
TOPANGA (CBSLA) – Forward progress of the approximately 15-acre Flores Fire off Tuna Canyon Road and Las Flores Heights Road, west of Topanga, has been stopped according to a tweet by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It took 195 firefighters, battling the two-alarm brusher from the ground and air, one hour and 56 minutes to bring the blaze under control, the department tweeted.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, though no civilian injuries were reported.

The California Highway Patrol West Valley Division reported earlier that road closures were in effect at Tuna Canyon Road from Pacific Coast Highway to Saddle Peak. No word yet if those closures have been lifted.

Officials were also asking people to avoid the area.

