TOPANGA (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at Tuna Canyon Road and Las Flores Heights Road.
According to a tweet by LACFD, the so called Flores Fire is threatening structures. Reporting from Sky9, CBSLA's Desmond Shaw said the fire is just under 10-acres with crews making good progress.
The department has committed 195 firefighters in the air and on the ground, in addition to sending water-dropping helicopters to the scene.
In addition, the California Highway Patrol West Valley Division reports that road closures are in effect at Tuna Canyon Road from Pacific Coast Highway to Saddle Peak.
Officials are also asking people to avoid the area.
*UPDATE* We have now upgraded the #FloresFire to a 2nd alarm response. 195 firefighters are now committed in the air & on the ground. In addition to our @LACoFireAirOps water dropping helicopters, we also have fixed wing retardant dropping aircraft inbound to battle this blaze.


