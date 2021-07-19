LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA) — An estimated $2 million in damage was caused by a suspicious fire that destroyed and damaged several boats docked in Lake Arrowhead, according to authorities.
An investigation continues Monday into the fire that destroyed seven boats, and damaged five others and the dock at Lake Arrowhead on Friday morning. San Bernardino County Fire Battalion Chief Mike McClintock says the fire has been deemed suspicious in nature.READ MORE: Britney Spears Lashes Out At Conservatorship: ‘Support System Hurt Me Deeply’
In addition, during the investigation into the fire, authorities found several of the boats had been burglarized and vandalized nearby.READ MORE: Sheriff: Woman Dead For Several Days Found In San Dimas Home
However, the coordinated fire attack did manage to save more than 30 other boats and multiple docks from suffering any damage, McClintock said.
County officials asked for the public’s help for information about both the arson fire and the boat burglaries and vandalism.MORE NEWS: Small Brush Fire Breaks Out On Federal Land In Lancaster
Boat owners whose vessels were not destroyed or damaged by the fire, but had been vandalized or burglarized can call the San Bernardino County sheriff’s Twin Peaks Station at (909) 336-0600 to report stolen items. Anyone with information about the fire can contact the Fire Investigation Unit at (909) 386-8400 or make an anonymous tip to We Tip at (800) 472-7766. A reward for information of up to $1,000 is available for tips leading to an arrest in this arson fire.