LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Going to Monday night’s Dodger Game? Make sure you have a mask on hand.
People 2 years and older attending tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants will be required to wear a mask or other appropriate face covering while in the covered stadium concourses and at concession stands, in accordance with the latest Los Angeles County Department of Public Health order.READ MORE: LAPD Chief Says Weight Miscalculation Likely Lead To Massive Fireworks Blast in South LA
A county-wide order that people must wear face masks indoors went back into effect over the weekend, regardless of vaccination status. Face masks were reimplemented in response to sharply rising coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations, and the increasing spread of the more contagious delta variant, especially among those who are unvaccinated.READ MORE: Man Shoots, Kills Valley Glen Neighbor Over Loud Music, Police Say
Fully-vaccinated people are not required to wear face coverings while seated in their ticketed seats, most of which are in the open air.
And people who want to get their shot can do so at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will have a mobile coronavirus vaccination clinic on hand during their seven-game homestand through Sunday. The clinic will be on the left field Reserve level and ticket holders who receive their vaccine will get a voucher for two tickets to a future 2021 home game while supplies last.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Bear Cub Plays With Tire Swing In Backyard Of La Cañada Flintridge Home
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)