LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) — Tire swings are irresistible, especially to playful bear cubs.
A family of bear cubs and their mother were spotted frolicking in the backyard of a La Cañada Flintridge home over the weekend.
The viewer who captured the idyllic scene saw the bears eating, sleeping, and playing. One of the bears seemed especially interested in the tire swing, and was caught on video dangling from it without quite taking a ride.
It’s not clear exactly where the bears were spotted, but La Cañada Flintridge backs up to the Angeles National Forest, and is where the 2 Freeway turns into the Angeles Crest Highway.