LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two popular Southland movie theaters are getting new owners.
AMC Entertainment Monday announced that it had signed a long-term lease with Caruso real estate company to run the theaters at the Grove shopping center in the Fairfax District and The Americana at Brand in Glendale.READ MORE: Iconic, 5-Time Emmy Nominated Actress Marla Gibbs To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
“The Grove and The Americana at Brand theaters are among the most successful theaters in the greater Los Angeles area, and we look forward to delivering the high-quality experience for guests visiting these theaters that AMC is known for in the Los Angeles area and nationally,” AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said. “AMC is proud to be expanding in the movie-making capital of the world. And we are eager to get started as soon as possible, showcasing for our guests at these two theaters the exciting lineup of movies scheduled throughout the rest of 2021.”
According to a statement from AMC, the theater at the Grove was the second highest grossing movie theater and the theater in Glendale was the fifth highest grossing theater in the Los Angeles area.READ MORE: Pasadena To Require Face Masks Indoors As COVID Cases Spike
The theaters were previously run by the Pacific Theatres chain which went out of business earlier this year.
The company said it remained in “active discussions” with other property owners regarding additional currently closed locations.MORE NEWS: 24th Annual Incredible Dog Challenge And Surfing Competition Held In Huntington Beach
Both locations are expected to reopen in August with enhanced food and beverage offerings and renovated auditoriums, AMC said.