HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Some of the most talented four-legged surfers and their trainers competed this month in Huntington Beach at the 24th Annual Incredible Dog Challenge and Surf Competition.

Alecia Nelson said that her dog, Gidget, was born for this.

“It’s a joy to have with your dog, you know, and I think many people will relate to that because I was a competitive person myself in sports. So, I wanted to do something with the dog, and that’s where we get our relationship,” Nelson said.

The surfing pooches were judge in four different categories: length of the ride, size of the wave, confidence and style.

“We saw one of the dogs turning around and facing the other way and then turning right back around. We saw a couple of floaters out there by several dogs. So, we’re adding that to the style points,” one of the judges told KCAL9’s Anthony Pura.

The surf competition is part of Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge, which is put on to bring people and their pets closer together.

“We also have dogs competing in freestyle flying discs, we have agility, weave pole racing, and everyone’s favorite, diving dogs,” an event organizer said.

For Ryan Rustin and his dog, Sugar, it’s all about celebrating the bond between man and man’s best friend.

“It’ so cool to do my best thing with her. We love surfing together,” Rustin said.

A group of junior lifeguards cheered on all the dogs and celebrated Gidget’s win in the small dog category and Sugar’s win among the large dogs.

Win or lose, all the dogs had their day and their humans got to share in the moment.