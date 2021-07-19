LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Volunteers fanned out across Los Angeles Monday in an effort to offer hope and help to residents impacted by the pandemic.
The first day of the weeklong effort, called 1 Day LA, featured a South Los Angeles block party where volunteers handed out household appliances and other items. Later this week, the volunteers plan to give out couches, beds, bikes and other gifts to those in need.
"There's so much division in our nation, and hate is not working, and what will work is loving," Gabe Bahlhorn said. "And I think everybody can resonate with pouring out and giving of themselves to better someone else's condition."
The week will end with a concert at SoFi Stadium featuring performances by Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Jaden Smith and more.
More information about the volunteer effort can be found on the 1 Day LA website.