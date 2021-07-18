VENICE (CBSLA) – Signs requiring customers to wear face masks were back in storefront windows along Abbot Kinney in Venice, but that didn’t keep people from enjoying a Sunday night outside.

“We can’t really do anything. It’s out of our hands,” Camila Moreira, an assistant manager at Principessa, said.

Moreira said that while they have masks on hand for any customers that might need one, so far no one has been difficult about it.

“I do understand that many people that have been vaccinated feel like they went out and did their part, they feel like, and now it’s kind of like they’re having to redo this,” she said.

Jeralyn Wirtz, who was out enjoying some ice cream, said she didn’t have an issue with masking up again, but wished the county would make up its mind.

“I’m just confused. One day on, one week off, but I’m happy that they are noticing and making us wear our masks when the numbers rise,” Wirtz said.

Even some medical professionals are on the fence about how effective masking up is at this point.

Dr. Jeff Toll, an internal medicine physician said there’s little doubt that a mask mandate slows down the spread of the coronavirus.

“The question is, to what end?” Toll said.

“Scientifically and both common sense wise, it makes no sense,” Dr. Daniel Moghadam said, “…scientifically makes no sense because you’re going into a closer environment, then taking your mask off, sitting down. So what are you really protecting by having your mask on into the waiting area of a restaurant and then taking them off?”

The latest mandate by the county health departments requires all residents to don a face-covering in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Long Beach, who has their own health department, is aligning with LA County.

For now, Pasadena won’t mandate masks, but city officials are encouraging residents to wear them indoors. San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange Counties, however, are saying no to mask mandates, at least for the time being.