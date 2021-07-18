GLASSELL PARK (CBSLA) — Police were seeking the public’s help in capturing two men wanted in the shooting death of an employee of Rite Aid during a robbery in Glassell Park.
Police said the two suspects were captured on video. They walked into a Rite Aid on Eagle Rock Boulevard on Thursday night and allegedly grabbed two cases of beer and tried to leave without paying.
That was when employee, Miguel Penaloza, confronted them. Investigators say he struggled with the shoplifters briefly before being shot and killed.
Outside the store, a memorial for the 36-year-old victim was growing. Friends say he was working two jobs just to support his parents.
“There is nothing in the store that equals a human life. Whoever did this, I want you caught and I want you to go to prison for the rest of your life,” said one person who learned of the death. “Why, man? He was a young guy. He worked two jobs.”
Friends say Penaloza had just given his two weeks notice because he allegedly did not feel safe.
In a statement, Rite Aid said, “we are shocked and saddened by the killing,” and went on to say that it was offering its other employees counseling.