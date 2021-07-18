SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Sunday morning.
The call came in around 4:30 a.m. of a man walking on the Adams Boulevard off-ramp pushing a wheelchair. A short time later, police found the man’s body and wheelchair in one of the lanes on the 110 Freeway.
It remains unclear at this time whether the crash was a hit-and-run. The man’s death remains under investigation.
Part of the 110 Freeway remains shut down for the investigation.