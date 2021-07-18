GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – Police arrested a man Friday night who is accused of attempting to carjack a vehicle with two men and a 9-year-old child inside.
According to authorities, 27-year-old Caesar Ceferino Cruz of Hemet attempted to take the vehicle just after 9 p.m. in a motel parking lot on Harbor Boulevard near Lampson Avenue.
Police spotted Cruz about an hour later near Palm and Garden Grove Boulevard.
Cruz initially tried to run from police and dropped a 9mm semi-automatic "ghost gun,' a firearm assembled from a kit with no serial numbers.
After he jumped a fence in a residential neighborhood, police were able to capture him.
