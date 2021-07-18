BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Authorities are evaluating whether to file charges against a man who climbed the top of a 300-foot ride at Knott’s Berry Farm.
SKY9 was overhead as the man sat and sometimes stood atop the Supreme Scream ride for nearly two hours.
Parkgoers spotted the man starting to climb the ride around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The ride was closed as authorities worked to get the man down from the ride safely. The park was not closed.
Officials say they did not have communication with the man while he was atop the tower. He eventually came down on his own and was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.