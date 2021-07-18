SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) – It’s been three years since a hostage situation at a Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake that claimed the life of the store’s manager, Melyda Corado, and Sunday, a second annual march was held in her honor.

On July 18, 2018, a pursuit and shooting suspect, Gene Atkins, crashed outside the doors of the Trader Joe’s where Corado was working. She rushed toward the front of the store. Police fired at Atkins as he ran into the store. The bullet that killed Corado was fired by an officer. An hours long standoff then ensued, and later LAPD, the Police Commission and the District Attorney’s office deemed the shooting to be with department policy.

Hundreds of people made the two-mile walk from LAPD’s North East Station to the Trader Joe’s in the 2700 block of Hyperion Avenue in support of Corado and her family, who organized the march and is demanding that LAPD be held accountable for her death.

Corado’s family said that Mely would light up a room and that she was beloved by her colleagues and customers.

The March for Mely was held to demand LAPD be held accountable, along with others who’ve lost family members due to police shootings.

“I wish I didn’t know them. I wish we didn’t have to know each,” Albert Corado, Mely’s brother said of all the supporters gathered,” because I love and admire them, but the only reason we know each other is because of what we’ve been through. It’s not a fun club to be part of.”

Corado’s brother, who got involved in social activism because of this tragedy, is now also running for City Council.

Atkins is charged with Mely’s murder and is still awaiting trial.