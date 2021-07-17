POMONA (CBSLA) – A liquor store employee was shot in the toe by a person who is still on the loose, according to the Pomona Police Department.
It happened around 11:43 p.m. Friday at East La Verne Avenue and North Towne Avenue in Pomona. Officers, along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a 911 call from an employee at a liquor store that he was shot in his toe.
The victim was conscious and transported to Pomona Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown.
Police said an unknown vehicle drove by and shot multiple rounds at the victim. A suspect description and description of the vehicle is unknown. The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.