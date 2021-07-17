POMONA (CBSLA) – A 21-year-old man has died and a woman is injured after they were shot in their car Friday night. The suspect or suspects are still at large.
It happened around 11:11 p.m. Friday at North Garney Avenue and West Arrow Highway in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire responded to a car-to-car shooting that resulted in a traffic collision with two victims.READ MORE: One Arrested In Suspected Arson Fire At Redondo Beach Residence
Once officers arrived on scene they located two victims, one female suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and a second male suffering multiple gunshot wounds and not breathing.
Pomona officers immediately started CPR on the male until paramedics arrived. Firefighters and paramedics pronounced the male dead on scene.READ MORE: Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash in Beverly Grove
The female was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital.
According to friends and family of the victim, the 21-year-old man was driving with his girlfriend when they were attacked for an unknown reason.
The girlfriend of the victim is distraught and has not provided suspect descriptions yet, police said. Officers are looking at security cameras in the area.MORE NEWS: Pomona Liquor Store Employee Shot, Suspect At Large
If you know anything that could help officers investigate this incident, call the Pomona Police Department.