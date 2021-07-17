LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday by a vehicle driven by a hit-and-run driver in the Beverly Grove community of Los Angeles, and authorities are asking the public’s help in finding the motorist.
A white BMW was going east on Beverly Boulevard at about 2:20 a.m. when it struck the pedestrian, a 26-year-old resident of Arizona, who was walking southbound on Croft Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
He was later identified as Matthew Thomas George, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
The victim was not in a marked crosswalk, police said. The BMW continued eastbound, failing to stop. Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.
LAPD West Traffic Division detectives urged anyone with information regarding the accident to call them at 213-473-0234 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.
