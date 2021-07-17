LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Animal Services will hold a “Basic Black” adoption event Saturday and Sunday, reducing adoption fees for dogs that have predominantly black fur.
Dogs with black fur will be available for $50 during the event. Dogs aged four months old and over are typically $102, and puppies are normally $150.
This weekend, L.A. Animal Services will also waive the cat adoption fee, typically $25, through a grant from the Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation. Adoption fees for kittens, typically $50, will also be waived through a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
"Summer is a busy time for shelters, so we encourage people looking to add a new pet to their family to take advantage of this summer promotion," said Bill Crowe, executive director of the Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation.
People interested in adopting a pet through L.A. Animal Services can visit laanimalservices.com/adopt to view available animals. If a potential adopter has a specific animal in mind to adopt, they can call 888-452-7381 with the Animal ID number to get more information. They can then schedule an appointment to meet the animal before finalizing the adoption.
Potential adopters who don’t have a specific animal in mind can call 888-452-7381 to make an appointment to be shown around the kennels and view the animals. If any of the animals spark an interest, staff will escort the person and the animals to a designated area to meet and play.
More information is available here.
