REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – Redondo Beach Police said a man is in custody after what began around midnight Saturday as an arson investigation at a partly charred home on Torrance Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.

Officers were dispatched at about 12:35 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Torrance Boulevard regarding an arson investigation, and safely evacuated the occupants from inside the location, said Sgt. Mark Valdivia of the Redondo Beach Police Department.

The Redondo Beach Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire.

“…large explosions, but it sounded like fireworks to me,” Sheri Carrier, a Redondo resident, said. “I thought it was fireworks, but then there were so many police cars flying down the street.”

Due to what authorities referred to as “circumstances surrounding the ignition source,” police called in a sheriff’s Bomb Squad Unit while several streets were cordoned off “to ensure that there is no further danger to the public.”

Investigators pinpointed two other locations, a Public Storage facility where officials appeared to be removing items, and then to an apartment complex in Rolling Hills Estates where LA County Sheriff’s officials, including some in armored vehicles, were on the scene.

“So, I’m looking around and there’s a policemen here, policemen there, tactical gear, about 15 police officers, and then at least…counted at least 12 police cars,” Rolling Hills Estates resident Kathi Cupery said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said they were also assisting the Redondo Beach Police Department in the investigation.

While officials have said that all three locations are part of the same investigation, it’s still unclear how they are connected and what charges the suspect in custody might be facing.

Redondo Beach police urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 310-379-2477 or Crime Stoppers.