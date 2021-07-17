ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – An “America First” rally is scheduled for Saturday evening at the Anaheim Event Center after officials at two other venues canceled plans to hold the event featuring speeches by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R- Georgia, and Matt Gaetz, R-Florida.
The rally was initially planned for the Pacific Hills Banquet & Event Center in Laguna Hills, but canceled there because "we just want to stay clear of that," general manager Javad Mirtavoosi told The Orange County Register last week.
It was then shifted to the Riverside Convention Center, but officials with the Raincross Hospitality Corp., which manages and operates the city-owned center under contract with the city, told city officials Friday night the event would not take place.
"I recognize this was a divisive issue in our community, and I am glad it has been resolved," Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. "I commend Raincross Hospitality Corp. for this decision."
